Proposed Nasarawa state secretariat to gulp N14bn – Sule

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of  has announced the state’s proposed Secretariat  was estimated to gulp N14 billion.
Sule, who disclosed this an interview with newsmen, on Friday, Lafia, explained government had provided N1 billion the 2021 budget, for the take- of  the project.


 “It’s a process, because it’s going to take time, N14 billion is just an estimation and is not as if it’s available right now, as a government,  design something before present it,” he said.


According to him, the proposed secretariat was one of the dreams of his administration like any other dream it had and achieved since assumption of office.


When completed, Sule said the secretariat would accommodate Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government one location.


“Today, our MDAs  are distributed in several places, as a government, we said let’s have a secretariat where once go in, will  be able to locate every ministry, ’s just the whole idea,” he said.


On the expansion of Shendam road,  Sule said the state government had written to the Federal Ministry of Works to seek its approval for the construction of a dual carriageway leading to the government .


“In every state,  the road that leads to government is a dual carriageway,   be an exception.


Shendam road is a Federal road, before touch any Federal road, must write to the federal ministry of works; we are now waiting for the approval,” he said. (NAN)

