Proposed 31 states panacea to perceived marginalisation – APC chieftain

An APC Chieftain in Imo, Dr Bennett Lemchi, has described the proposal for creation of 31 more states as panacea to the perceived marginalisation of some minority ethnic groups in Nigeria.

By Ikenna Osuoha

Lemchi, a former governorship candidate in the state, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

He said that the 31 new states, if created, would engender inclusivity and bring government closer to the people.

“Politically, it will enhance more representation of different ethnic groups that have been struggling under major tribes.

“It will also ensure even distribution of wealth and resources among the federating units,” he said.

The APC chieftain said that creation of new states would also create employment and increase the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

He called on Nigerians to support the proposal, saying that it had the potential of rescuing the country from ethnic agitations, occasioned by perceived injustice.

“It is a welcome development. It will give the opportunity of balancing the number of states in some regions that have been short-changed over the years,” he said.

According to him, creation of more states will bring development closer to the people of different ethnic groups who had been feeling marginalised.

Lemchi, who lauded the House of Representatives, expressed optimism that it would reduce the corruption and economic waste caused by the huge gap between the government and the governed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review said on Thursday that it had received proposals for the creation of 31 new states in the country.

The proposal for new states was contained in a letter read during plenary by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session.

Kalu listed the new states, as contained in the proposals, to include: six in the North-Central, four in the North-East, five in the North-West, five in South-East, four in the South-South and seven in the South-West.

