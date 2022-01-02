Prophet Omale releases 2022 prophecies- See details

These are the prophecies from God through his servant, Prophet Dr. Emmanuel Omale, for 2022:

The Federal Government should focus on Sokoto. Sokoto is the strength of the north and any crisis there will knock down the north. Sokoto should be protected. The enemy is very interested in Sokoto because there’s a spiritual strength residual in Sokoto that presides over the northern state. When there’s no peace in Sokoto, the northern states will be in trouble. Let the federal government safeguard Sokoto.



The Lord is saying to the northern elders and politicians, to imbibe the fear of god in the heart of the young generation (teenagers) and make sure education is a priority. “god priority” and “education priority”. If this is not done; a time will come when the elites in the north will find it difficult to move around.



God is saying that the government should create a learning curriculum from primary school for children to learn about god. They should emphasise that anyone who joins thuggery, kidnapping and banditry will not last up to 2 years. Kidnapping, banditry are evil spiritual manifestation.



God is saying all religious leaders (Christians, Muslims pagans) should come together, drop religion and talk about God. The only way we can get our nation back is to drop religion and talk about God and our future. God has a greater plan for Nigeria and Nigerians. There’s a future for this country but we must forget religion and go back to God. Let all the religious leader stand on our feet and speak to the younger ones; the youth.



The government should give traditional leaders and spiritual leaders more strength. Traditional leaders (clergies, pastors, imams), the government should empower them. These issues will be dealt with by the traditional leaders, chiefs.



There’s hope for Nigeria. There will be shakings but at last Nigeria will stand

New mineral resources will be discovered in a state.



In the new year, a lot of secrets will be revealed. All those backing kidnappers and bandits will be exposed. A lot of bandits and kidnappers will confess, drop their weapons and repent on their own.



The Nigerian Army and police will restore confidence in the people once more. I see them working and the people clapping for them.



10. We should learn to love more. Those who wrongly accuse people will be punished.

As most issues in Nigeria revolve around the government, it’s understandable that everyone is anxious about the political dynamics of 2022.

I see people decamping to a party. I see people leaving a big famous party to a party that was famous before that is no longer famous. I see confusion and separation in the big party after their conference. All major contenders and aspirants will fizzle out and will not emerge as their party’s flag bearers.



There’s going to be a lot of crisis, crimes, attacks and battles that will look like the elections are not going to hold but the elections will hold.



God is saying to everybody, don’t focus on one thing. Focus on many things to ensure survival.



The lord says we should invest more into farming.



A time will come that people with vocational skills (hand-work) will be richer and financially secured than those that are just there (idle). Everybody should learn a hand-work.



Climate issues will affect farmers and all other dependent services, Nigeria needs to go mechanical in this sector to get results.



Unrest in some West African countries need to be stemmed for it not to engulf Nigeria.



Nigeria government should encourage community policing: government should liaise with grassroots security to combat crime, this will be the approach in combating crime.



The year 2022 is a year of passover. What this means is that god almighty who has heard the cry of his faithful has sent Moses to take Nigerians out of Egypt to the promised land of peace, security and abundance.



We may see attempted attacks on transportation.



Two popular markets may be gutted in inferno.



A mid day aviation mishap will be averted.



Nigeria football contingent will face hurdles in their matches, due to lack of leadership. Those with genuine love for the craft should be chosen to enable success.



24. Top uniformed personalities require prayerful protection to avert assassination.



25: In 2022 a lot of young people (boys and girls) will run mad and people will ask why. It will be caused by the devil.



Food will be scarce in Nigeria and all over the world. The little food that will be produced in Nigeria will be exported largely, and we that produce it will not have enough cause banditry will increase, driving farmers from their farm. Farmers will not be able to go to farm. The few that go to farm will not be able to produce much food.



Everyone should try and go into farming, people that farm will make a lot of money.



God says the tears of sorrows have reached his abode and respite has come, Nigeria shall stand, God bless Nigeria in Jesus’ name. Amen!







Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

