Property manager docked for allegedly stealing 6 toilet seats

A 22-year-old property manager, Felix Sule, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly stealing six toilet seats and electric wires worth N329,000.

The police charged Sule, who lives in Iddo Sabon airport road FCT, with four counts boarding on joint act, criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft by servant.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko told the court that the defendant was a caretaker for an apartment complex in Iddo Sabon airport road, Abuja, owned by Mr Ali Sunday.

Tanko said that on July 8, the owner of the property left strict instructions to the defendant to lock up the rooms after they were cleaned but he did he refused.

He said that six toilet seat valued N189,000 were stolen.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, it was discovered that electric wires worth N140,000 were destroyed.

Tanko said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 98, 348, 327 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,00 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide valid means of identification.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 25 for hearing. (NAN)

