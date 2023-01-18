Property Auction:  19 Bidders Emerge in Final Bids for Forfeited Properties.

As the curtain is drawn on the ongoing sales of forfeited properties, nineteen (19) successful fresh bids were recorded on Monday, January 16, 2023, being the final day of the sales.

The properties were forfeited to the government, being proceeds of crime established through judicial processes by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

During Monday’s bidding exercise, there were fresh bids for all the unsold properties in Lot 4,5,6,7,8 and 9 where 19 successful bidders emerged.

In his closing remarks, Secretary to the Commission, George Ekpungu who spoke through the Director of Proceeds of Crime Department, Yusuf Aliu, thanked all the participants and congratulated the winners.

“I want to appreciate you for making this exercise a success, I congratulate the winners, I want to also ask them to cooperate by making payments before 15 days, else we will give it to the next highest bidders. As for the ones we couldn’t conclude today, we will get back to the public on our decision on them, thank you”,

he said.

One of the winners, Henry Udeme, commended the Commission. “The exercise today is commendable, I have been coming here since last week to represent my boss but we won today. I like the fact that it is transparent, I want the EFCC to extend this transparency to help other areas of Nigeria, because so many people are looking up to the Commission. Keep up the good work”, he said.