Property agent in court over alleged breach of trust

A 42-year old property agent, Martins Aneke, on Tuesday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over alleged breach of trust.

The police charged Aneke, who resides at No 25, Arusha Crescent, Wuse Zone 1, Abuja, with two counts of breach of trust and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Nma Ogbonna of Plot 7, Ananatarinro Street, Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Divisional Headquarters on Sept. 15, 2019.

Ejike alleged that the defendant linked her up with one Philips Ndukwe, currently at large, who claimed to be a landlord of an apartment she was interested in.

The prosecutor said that the complainant made payment of N300,000 into Ndukwe’s Zenith bank account no 2174930453.

He said that the complainant also paid the defendant N38,000 as agency fee and moved into the one room apartment.

The prosecutor said that a quit notice was pasted on the complainant’s apartment, a week into her tenancy, adding that every effort to get her money back failed.

Ejike said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Omolola Akindele admitted Aneke to bail in the sum N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akindele ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

She also adjourned the case until Oct. 19, for hearing (NAN)