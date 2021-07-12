Property agent in court for allegedly defrauding client of N13m

A 35-year-old property agent, Martins Osakwe , on Monday appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N13.8 million.

The police charged the defendant, who resides at Masana Street Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, with criminal breach of trust and cheating and forgery.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Bunmi David, told the court that the complainant, Mr Osale Kingsley of Birnin Kebbi Street, Garki Abuja, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station, on Jan.11.

David alleged that sometime in September, 2020, the complainant, while scouting for a two-bedroom apartment, on recommendation by one Ms Obiora Okeoghene, met the defendant to facilitate the purchase.

He alleged that the defendant took the complainant for inspection of a property, situated at E397, a two-bedroom terrace house, set out for sale at the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Valley Estate Asokoro, Abuja.

David told the court that the complainant thereafter paid N13.8 million into the defendant’s FCMB Bank account number, 2925946019, after a written agreement was signed by both parties.

The prosecution however, alleged that under scrutiny, all the allocation papers and documents issued by the defendant were found to have been forged.

He listed the forged documents to include; the Nigeria Air Force Holding Company Valley receipt with number 0291 and other documents bearing Obiora Joyce Okeoghene .

The counsel said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312, 322 and 364 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The defence Counsel, Mr A. Tsokawa, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, citing Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 158(152) of the Criminal Justice Act.

Tsokawa said the defendant should be presumed innocent until proven guilty, while asking the court to exercise its discretion in favour of the defendant.

Magistrate Ahmed Ndajiwo, however, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Ndajiwo ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, and should show reliable means of livelihood, identification card, which must be verified by the court’s registrar.

The magistrate adjourned the case untill Aug. 2, for hearing. (NAN)

