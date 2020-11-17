Proper funding, training key to bridging distrust between people and police – NGO

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change (ILDC), has advocated proper funding and training of Nigeria policemen to bridge the distrust between the police and the people.

It’s National Coordinator, Mr Ugochukwu Nnam, made the call an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

Nnam said adequate funding and retraining were key to improving civilian-police relation.

He said the police played crucial role in national security and called on the government to give priority to police affairs.

Nmam said that the inability of previous governments to improve on the welfare of the police gave room for corruption and the distrust existing between the police and the people.