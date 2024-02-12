Promotion exam: Shun acts inimical to your career, Theatre Commander charges candidates

The Nigerian Army (NA) has charged officers sitting for the In-Theatre Lieutenant to Captain practical promotion examination to avoid acts inimical to their career.



Maj.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), North East Operation, HADIN KAI, gave the charge on Monday while addressing the candidates at the Theatre Command Officers’ Mess, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.



Shaibu, who is the examination president, noted that their nomination to participate in the exercise was based on their professional competence.

He said that the task ahead was crucial, as the lieutenant to captain practical examination was one of the determinants for the candidates’ career progression in the Nigerian army.



He enjoined the members of Directing Staff (DS) to bring their experience to bear in ensuring an excellent outing.

According to him, the assessment must be made with uttermost professionalism, in line with the contemporary setting in OPHK and other operations across the country.

Shaibu said that the examination should be designed to help the Nigerian army produce well-trained and problem-solving officers.



”This is as encapsulated in the Chief of Army Staff Command Philosophy, which is to transform the NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly-motivated force towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment,” he said.

Earlier, the Examination Coordinator and Theatre Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. S.J.A. Ilori, said a total of 183 candidates, drawn from different formations and units in the theatre, were shortlisted for the examination.

He said that all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

”The candidates, who have already undergone medical test, 3.2 km run and other physical training test, will be assessed on weapon training, map reading, night navigation and skill at arms and administration in the field, amongst others.

”They will also be assessed on handling of equipment placed at their disposal at this level,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the occasion were representatives from the Army Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, senior officers from Headquarters of Theatre Command and members of examination panel and DS, among others. (NAN)

By Hamza Suleiman