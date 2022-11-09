Promotion Exam: NSCDC CG warns personnel against lobbying

By Kelechi OgunleyeDr Ahmed Audi, Commandant General (CG), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has warned officers of the Corps against lobbying to get promoted as he assured of a transparent exercise.



Audi gave the warning on Wednesday in Abuja, according to a statement by NSCDC Director, Public Relations Office, Mr Olusola Odumosu.



The CG assured senior officers that the 2022 promotion exercise would be conducted in adherence to the principle of fairness and worthiness.



He said that modalities are in place to ensure that officers qualified for promotion to their next ranks are not left unattended to.



He further advised eligible officers not to engage in any conduct that could dent the corporate image of the Corps.



“I urge my officers to shun the habit of lobbying to get promotion through backdoors and other influential people.



“This is uncalled for and also giving our administration bad reputation as those without anyone to influence for them are misled to believing that the CG is the one responsible for the lopsidedness.



“Thereby causing insinuations that the CG is conducting arbitrary promotions and favoring a selected few,” he said.



Audi explained that the promotion of senior officers in the Corps remained exclusive to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).



“The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who doubles as the Chairman of the Board is solely committed to meritocracy, transparency, fairness and justice in the entire promotion process and nobody should expect less this time around,” he said.



He reiterated that the promotion would be based on performance evaluation, availability of vacancies, quota system amongst other considerations.



“I am CG to all and not to a few officers and men, therefore, anyone expecting me to favour him or her at the expenses of others will be disappointed.



“Promotion in the Public Service is by seniority amongst other requirements and we are going to uphold that”, he said.



The NSCDC boss assured of his continuous efforts toward clearing all promotion arrears backlogs.



He also congratulated all eligible officers writing the promotion examination and wished them success.(NAN)

