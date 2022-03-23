Promote national unity with social media, NYSC advises corps members

By Blessing Odega

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday in Mangu, Plateau, advised youth corps members to use social media platforms for the promotion of national unity and development.

The Director-General of the scheme, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the task while addressing the 2022 batch “A” stream II corps members at the formal opening and swearing in ceremony of the NYSC orientation programme.

Ibrahim, represented by Ms Caroline Embu, the NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, urged the corps members to also use the social media for other positive purposes rather than rumour peddling and promotion of hatred.

He further cautioned corps members against indulging in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

Ibrahim said that the orientation course launch pad for the service year would prepare the corps members physically and mentally for their expected contributions to the progress and development of the nation.

He noted that the camp activities would include lessons on the four cardinal programmes of the NYSC which entailed leadership coaching, paramilitary drills, physical training as well as sensitisation to topical national issues among others.

He challenged the corps members to participate in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme on camp and become proficient in a particular skill.

He said that such proficiency would equip them for self-development and service which would in turn improve their socioeconomic status after their service year.

Ibrahim tasked the corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid putting themselves in harm’s way.

He further called on them to report any suspicious character or activities around them to the appropriate authorities.

He urged the corps members to ensure that they adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols on camp.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,454 corps members were registered, consisting of 859 males and 595 females.(NAN)

