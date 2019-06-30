Promote brand Nigeria, NTDC Boss appeals

Mr Folorunsho Coker, the Director- General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation has urged Nigerians to promote the country’s culture and its abundant heritage.

Coker made the appeal at the second edition of Nigerian flavours event in Abuja.

He said appreciating and promoting Nigerian products would help tourism to thrive as well as increased asset to the country.

He explained that the country was blessed with abundance of foods and the event was an avenue to sell to the world the richness of the nation’s heritage.

According to him, it is imperative for the nation to make the best of its potentials in terms of culture, food , fashion in order to ensure tourism become an enviable commodity.

He said that the ceremony was a home grown event used in showcasing the rich abundance of Nigerian foods , drinks, fashion and music among others.

“It is imperative for Nigerian flavours to be taken round the country as well as expect it to be replicated in kano, Kaduna, Jos among others at every event.

” What we are looking for now, is partnership with people for the nigerian flavours event to happen simultaneously, for example in an Independence Day in Nigeria after the parade.

“Everyone is a stakeholder in tourism and we must now travel , its time for Nigerian flavours to be released to the states and they can do wonderful things in terms of tourism.

“The state have always done something about tourism , but it is now intensified because we now have an officer in the state and the six geo-political offices are constantly being engaged in, either by writing them from time to time or by visitation.

“We also write reports to them on what we can do to improve tourism turnover in their respective states ” he said.

Coker therefore enjoined Nigerians to tour round the country and appreciate its flavours in terms of fashion , music as well as consume the produce stressing that consuming more of Nigerian made products would grow the nation’s brand.

He added that the event had brought together a market for people in one spot and it also increased revenue directly to the pockets of a household industry which was a backbone of any tourism infrastructure be it big hotels, guesthouses and others.

Coker who noted that that investment in tourism had not been seen as a business in the country says its organisation was constantly educating people that tourism was a business to venture into.

“We are looking for a bigger framework to help people understand that tourism is a business and that will also make it attractive for funding and give money to people to invest in it.

“Religion is also a flavour in Nigeria and we can have an event across Nigeria such as Muslim festival that is religiously sensitive as well as a Christian Carol based choir singing competition as a way of promoting tourism across the country.

“We have to make the best use of what we have here because what what we have in Nigeria is abundant and if we consume more of our own we will grow our own brand , ” he said.

Similarly, Alh. Sale Rabu , President Ferderation Of Tourism Association of Nigeria( FTAN) said that the Nigerian flavours event was an event used in promoting the country’s flavour as well as its rich cultural heritage and would also help grow the origin industry.

Rabu who is also a board member of NTDC said that the event had faired well and had also boosted the nation’s economy and tagged it as an avenue for interaction and synergy.

According to him, the event is a program that NTDC have done to establish itself as the tourism government organisation .

He noted tourism grows an economy saying that the business transactions of buying and selling helped multiply effect of tourism as well as created an avenue for employment.

“There are lots of employment here, people selling made in Nigeria clothes, musicians , others and that showcases the rich culture and rich nature of tourism..

“We advocate for support , understanding and respect among Nigerians because if we dont respect each other we can not live together , it is the respect for each other that will make us live as one nation .

” Nigeria belongs to us all and I oblige all Nigerians to come together so as to uphold the nation,

” We are here to give our support to NTDC in order to help grow tourism in Nigeria, “he said.

Speaking also to some participants at the venue, Hauwa Huru Chief Executive Officer of infinite Web said the event was an Avenue to showcase her grown and made in Nigeria products such as moringa , hibiscus flower among others.

She however said that patronage was encouraging and would bring her wares to the next year’s event.

Another participant, Mrs Oyin Oke who also sells made in Nigeria product like cold compress palmkernel oil, Tumeric oil to mention but a few .

Oke mentioned that patronage was high and retraited commitment in being part of the next edition of the Nigerian flavours event.

Mrs Ezima Akpan who sells calabar delicacies such as afang soup , ekpang , vegetable soup, and a regular participant, also said she would be around at the next edition of the event.

NAN reports that the event was parked with rich flavours such as varieties of Nigerian delicacies such as Ofada rice, roasted plantain and fish as well as exhibitions of made in Nigeria clothes, lots of music.

It was also graced by nollywood celebrities such as wale Ojo as well as musicians Rekado banks, Rhema among others ( NAN)

