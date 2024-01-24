Prominent Omo IBILE Pataki, Tajudeen Odofin, dies at 83, Gen Olanrewaju, Justice Hunponu-Wusu mourn

A notable Omo IBILE Pataki and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Prince Tajudeen Odofin FCA, is dead.

IBILE, in Lagos State cultural term, is acronym for: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, the five Divisions that make up the socio-cultural standing from which every indigenous Lagosian has his root.

Information reaching this online newspaper has it that Prince Odofin died in the early hours of Tuesday January 23, 2024 at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, at the age of 83.

According to the information, he “passed on some hours ago. Lying in state today (Tuesday) at 12 noon at his residence 18A , Abraham Obafemi Street Ebute ( by Domino Plaza). Thereafter; his remains will be taken to Oriwu Club by 1pm. Other burial details such as burial site will be announced later.”

The late Prince has been laid to rest in Ikorodu Tuesday afternoon in accordance with the Islamic rites.

While mourning in a message to Dr. Wasiu Tiwalade Odofin, a younger brother of the deceased and his close friend, Retired Maj-Gen Tajudeen Olanrewaju, former Minister of Communications, expressed sympathy to the Odofin family for the death of the great Omo IBILE Pataki.

“Dr. Odofin Wasiu. Please accept my condolences and sympathy for the death of your Elder Prince brother, Prince Tajudeen Odofin, whose demise and burial were announced today. I had a close relationship with him on Lagos State affairs. He was a big brother and elderstatesman who cared for progress and independence of Lagos State through IBILE Forum.

“We would miss his counselling, superior advocacy and intelligent evaluation on moving Lagos State forward. He will be solely missed, not only for his leadership, intellectual support, and forward-looking ideas for Lagos State advancement and development of the indigenes but also by believing in indigenes having control of their traditional and political power.

“May his soul rest in peace. I pray that Almighty Allah will bring succour to the family he left behind,” prayed Retired Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju.

Another prominent IBILE activist, Retired Justice Sola Hunponu-Wusu, also mourned the late Odofin as he recalled his role as a member of many groups formed for the advancement of Lagos indigenes.

“He was one of our strongest advocates for the indegenes of Lagos! We have been together for over three decades: IBILE Forum, AISI and many other groups for the advancement of our indigenes!” Retired Justice Sola Hunponu-Wusu said.

Prince Odofin, who aspired for the exalted stool of the Ayangbure of Ikorodu after the exit of late Oba Salaudeen Oyefusi, was the Chairman, Ikorodu Division Resource Development Group (IDRDG) and the Ikorodu Town Hall Management Board (ITHMB) 2006 to 2007.

The late Odofin was a prince of the Adegorushen Branch of the Lasunwon Royal Family of Ikorodu.

He was a chieftain of the prestigious Oriwu Club of Ikorodu and strong Omo IBILE Pataki committed to the course that Lagos State must be governed by Lagos indigene.

