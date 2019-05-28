Prominent Nigerians celebrate renowned journalist, Dapo Olorunyomi

A book in honour of Dapo Olorunyomi, the Editor -in-Chief of Premium Times, one of Nigeria’s renowned and accomplished journalists was launched in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the book entitled “Testimony To Courage ” is a collection of essays in honour of Olorunyomi.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo, in his remarks, commended Olorunyomi for his hard work, professionalism, ethics and his contribution to Nigerian journalism.

Osinbanjo, represented by Sen. Babafemi Ojudu, Special Assistant, Political Matters to the President, said Olorunyomi always went the extra mile to ensure he pushed out good quality and rich stories.

According to him, his content always rich and his style, courageous, everything needed in the story would be there.

The Book Reviewer, Dr Chidi Odinkalu , former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission, said the book was a collection of 93 essays by 93 different authors.

Odinkalu said the book was divided into three parts which include Olorunyomi’s journalistic Odessy, Civic activism, Mentorship and Investment in human capital and legacies.

He said the theme cuts across constancy and dissonance, coincidence, , diversity and the divine.

Odinkalu in his review of the book, said the contributors to the book cut across a broad spectrum of people which reflects the true diversity of Nigeria.

“It is not just a set of testimonials to a nice guy, it is more than that; it is a phenomenally important contribution to Nigeria’s contemporary history, political economy civic activism, security and media studies,” he said.

Odinkalu said the message Dapo had passed in the last 40 years was that nothing was worth the prize of destroying Nigeria.

Malam Kabiru Yusuf, Publisher/CEO Daily Trust Newspaper and Chairman of the occasion, commended Olorunyomi for his continued efforts to work seamlessly across multiple media networks.

Yusuf added that through training and mentoring, Olorunyomi has reached out and grabbed the hands of the next generation.

He however said that the Nigerian democratic project was still a work in slow progress.

Yusuf said he believed that Olorunyomi’s legacy was one that would last forever.

Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Founder Spectrum Broadcasting Company, owner of Hot FM stations, said men and women like Olorunyomi should be celebrated in order for the younger generation to learn from him.

Anyanwa said Olorunyomi had fought the battle and called on the younger generation to continue from where he had stopped.

According to her, we need that rigour in journalistic pursuit in shinning the light so that our democracy can live.

“The time to wake up for younger journalists is now because Dapo has done his job”

Responding, Olorunyomi, urged parliamentarians on the need to invest in journalism because of the role the profession played in ensuring democracy.

He said the Nigerian constitution has not done justice to the media unlike what was obtainable in strong democracies.

“We must have a striving media, it is impossible to have a democracy without journalism; journalism is what holds democracy accountable, so if you want a good democracy , you must invest in good media.

” In strong democracies, they understand how important the media is and their government support their media,” he said.

He said journalism had a role to play in turning the diversity of Nigeria into strength.

Olorunyomi specially thanked teachers for the role they played and continue to play in shaping the lives of everyone in the society.

According to him everyone is a product of a teacher and everything we have become is because of them.

He thanked everyone who had contributed to the writing of the book and the success of the event.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the keynote address was given by Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi,who did a trenchant review of the state of journalism today.(With reports by NAN).

