Prominent Journalist Osa Director, sues LASTMA, seeks recovery of Dollars, handset

A prominent journalist and Lawyer, Osa Director Esq., has sued the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, seeking damages to the tune of N100,000,000 (One Hundred Million Naira) and recovery of his $1,700 (One Thousand And Seven Hundred Dollars) and A52 Samsung Galaxy Handset.

In the Suit Number ID/16108MFHR/2023 filed at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja Judicial Division, Osa is seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights.

According to him, on the 24th of August, 2023, his car was unlawfully ambushed, forcefully seized from him, and driven to an unknown destination by two officials of LASTMA in company of two thugs dressed in police uniform.

Since that day, his Ford Edge SUV has been forcefully detained and kept in the custody of LASTMA in one of their car parks.

When the vehicle was taken from him, the sum of $1,700 (One Thousand Seven Hundred Dollars), an A52 Samsung Galaxy Handset, and other valuables, such as perfume and hand sanitizers were inside the vehicle.

After writing a petition dated 25th August, 2023, he was invited to LASTMA Head Office on Monday, 4th October, 2023, after he returned from Abuja where he attended the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Conference.

At the Head Office of LASTMA, the Provost Marshal expressed shock and disappointment at the level of indiscipline exhibited by his officers, stating such is not tolerated by the authority.

The Provost Marshal, however, insisted on both parties to visit the locus in quo (scene of the incident/crime), and also where the vehicle was parked.

Unfortunately, the sum of $1,700 and the A52 Samsung Galaxy handset were no longer in the vehicle at the time of the visit. The vehicle search by both parties was video recorded by LASTMA.

In the Affidavit in support of the motion brought in the Application for the enforcement of his fundamental right to life, dignity of the human person, freedom of movement, personal liberty and right to own property under Sections 33, 34, 35 & 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFRN) as amended and under the African Chapter of Human and People’s Right (Ratification and Enforcement) Act 2004, Osa detailed how the LASTMA officials ambushed him in a Gestapo manner.

Apart from the recovery of his money and handset, he is seeking payment of damages to the tune of N100,000,000 for subjecting him to untold hardship, trauma, loss of business and violation of his right to life, dignity of human person, liberty, freedom of movement and the right to own property.

The matter has been fixed for mention before Justice O.A Odusanya at court 59 on 14th November, 2023.

