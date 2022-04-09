PROMAD writes EU, demands completion of health centre project in Ondo community

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

PROMAD Foundation, a civic tech non-government organisation has written to the ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria demanding the completion of an abandoned health centre project in Ondo state.

In a statement made available to newsmen and signed by its Executive Director, Daisi Omokungbe said his organisation had written to the EU ambassador in a letter dated April 4, seeking the completion of the project which he said would bring about the delivery of primary health care services to the people of the community.

He said: “On March 21, we published that our ‘Follow The Projects’ FTP, which is a social accountability initiative discovered an abandoned health centre funded by the European Union in Ondo State. The health centre located at Abusoro community; Akure North local government was built between 2017 and 2020 in the community.”

“On March 17, our project tracker team visited the project site and discovered that the construction of the health centre has been completed by the contractor but not sure if equipment were supplied to the health centre. The residents of the community said the health centre has been under lock and key since 2020 after the construction works were completed.”

According to PROMAD’s findings, the 15 months project was awarded in June 2017 to Cheeryha Engineering Services Nig. Ltd with 50 percent funding from the European Union (EU), 25 percent from Akure North local government and 25 percent from the community.

“To avoid waste of resources on the work done so far, we are appealing to the EU Delegation to Nigeria to wade in – convene a stakeholder forum, sort issues (If any) and mandate the contractor to deliver the project to the community. This we believe will help the EU to achieve the project objectives and lead to the provision of a functional primary healthcare facility for the people of the community in Ondo State,” Mr Omokungbe said.

