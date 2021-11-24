Projects worth $91.1bn signed at 4th world manufacturing convention

A total of 703 projects, with total investment of 582.18 billion yuan (91.1 billion U.S. dollars), was inked at the fourth World Manufacturing Convention held in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province.



According to the organising committee, the four-day event, was themed “innovation-driven, digitally empowered: global manufacturing industry aligned for high-quality growth.



The event is aimed to promote high-quality manufacturing and to deepen exchanges between China and the rest of the world.



Among the projects signed at the convention, there are 656 manufacturing projects with an investment of 533.49 billion yuan.



A total of 167 projects were signed with each investment of over 1 billion yuan and seven projects are worth over 10 billion yuan each.



66 new energy projects in the fields of new energy vehicles and power batteries, as well as 87 information technology projects, have been signed during the event, with an investment of 146.37 billion yuan and 91.73 billion yuan respectively.



The convention, held from Nov. 19 to 22 online and offline, brought together some 1,400 representatives at home and abroad, including foreign diplomats.



It also brought officials of relevant international organisations and senior managers from global fortune 500 companies, according to the organising committee. (Xinhua/NAN)

