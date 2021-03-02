Projects: RIWAMA’ administrator commends Gov. Wike on prudent fund management

Mr Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has commended Gov. Nyesom Wike for using available resources for the overall development and benefit of the state. Obuah in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Jerry Needam, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, said that Wike had recorded unprecedented achievements as governor. He said this could be seen as the governor inaugurated newly constructed flyovers in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas of the state.

Obuah said that the governor during the week-long inauguration of projects would also flag-off of some new projects in parts of the state. The RIWAMA administrator said that the inauguration of Okoro-Nu-Odo Flyover on Monday had once again demonstrated that political will was key to good governance. “There could be no better way of satisfying the yearnings of the people and silencing political detractors than the governor’s landmark achievement in the state,” Obuah said in the statement.

He noted that inauguration of the new flyovers and flag-off of some new projects were appreciated by people of the state irrespective of political affiliations.

“All these achievements within the duration of this present administration could only be possible because of the governor’s prudent style of management of state resources,” Obuah added.

“Wike, by his achievements has proved his political critics wrong especially those who said that he would not achieve much during his second tenure in office,” he said.(NAN)