Projects: Oborevwori tasks politicians on continuity in governance

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has advised political class especially governors to sustain developmental projects inherited from their predecessors for the development of their states.

Oborevewori made the call while inaugurating multi-billion naira projects at the Dennis Osadebe University, Anwai-Asaba to mark his 100 days in office.

The projects were completed by Oborevewori but initiated by the immediate past Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

He also inaugurated a 16km road with a network covering 29 streets and 31.45 km line drains around Madonna College road spanning across Asaba and Okpanam in Oshimili South and North Local Government Area in the state capital territory.

Oborevwori said government is a continuum, adding that it was the duty of successive administrations to continue and complete projects initiated by their predecessors for the collective good of the people.

He commended his predecessors in the state for continuing with projects they met while also initiating and executing new projects.

He particularly lauded former governor Okowa for initiating the projects.

“My joy knows no bounds as we commission this 500-seater Auditorium, two 250-seater Auditorium, building and furnishing of the Faculty of Agriculture, administrative building, main gate building, and internal roads in this citadel of learning.

“There are two reasons for my happiness today, first is that I promised the people in my inaugural speech that I will ensure that all ongoing projects embarked upon by the previous administration would be completed alongside new initiatives.

“Government is a continuum and it is the duty of successive administrations to put the resources of the state to good use by ensuring that projects are completed in a timely and prudent manner,” he said.

According to him, one of the reasons for abandoned projects in our country is because of the failure or refusal of political leaders to continue with projects started by their predecessors.

“This is usually informed by the fear that their predecessors will get the credit. However, this should not be the case if the focus of the leader is on the collective good of all.

“I am proud to say that in Delta, we have had a history of successive governors building on the legacies of their predecessors.

” It is my honour and privilege to continue with that noble tradition as I give credit to the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for his vision and foresight in initiating these projects.”

On the importance of education, Oborevwori assured that his administration would continue to give moral and institutional support for the development of the three new universities.

“The second reason for my joy is that the completion of these projects underscores our commitment to the educational advancement of our people.

“Education and knowledge are two cornerstones of progress in any modern society.

” The emplacement of skilled and professional competencies for all the citizens and residents of the state is one of the priorities of this administration.

“It is also gratifying to note that enrollment into the university has continued to grow. This is undeniable proof that the decision to establish this university and two others in Ozoro and Agbor is justified.

“Our people are eager for quality education and we are glad that we have provided more opportunities for them to actualize their dreams,” he said.

He tasked the university authority to prioritise curriculum development and innovation to make graduates meet up with challenging technological

“I implore the Governing Council and the Board of the university to prioritise curriculum development and innovation.

“In a time of rapid economic and technological change, the challenge is to develop courses and programmes that will enable the graduates to forge the strongest career paths, learn new skills, solve real world business problems.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari commended the governor for transforming a bush into a citadel of learning with seven faculties and 40 programmes to cater for the growing population of the state.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Oghojafor in his address, said the establishment of the three new Universities was born out of the need to grant more access to higher education for the people of Delta.

He said that the university was already filling the gap by providing excellent skills in various areas of learning, adding that they were in talks with the NUC to increase the school’s admission quota.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze said that the completion of the 16km roads project was a great relief to people of the area who had been plagued by massive flooding and erosion challenges.

Also, the Council Chairmen in Oshimili South, Dr Kelvin Ezenyili and his Oshimili North counterpart, Mr Innocent Eseweze lauded Gov. Oborevwori for consolidating on the achievements of the past administration in completing ongoing projects across the two LGAs. (NAN)

