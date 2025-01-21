Projects Executed in Satellite Towns Are Promises Fulfilled – Wike

The FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has said that projects executed in the area councils are promises President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fulfilled for FCT residents.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Barr. Wike stated this on Monday, January 20, 2025, when he commissioned the Naharati Rivers Ukya Access road with two span river bridges in Abaji Area Council, the first of another series of road project commissionings by the FCT Administration.

The Minister who thanked the President for giving him and the Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud the opportunity to contribute their quota towards the development of the FCT, explained that the project being commissioned was one of the promises made and fulfilled in the FCT by the President. The Minister assured that all promises made by Mr President for residents will be fulfilled.

He stressed that the construction of the Naharati Rivers Ukya road was the desire of the people of Abaji passed on to the FCTA by the Council Chairman, Hon. Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, adding that this desire as well as that of the other area councils was passed on to the President hence the series of road projects executed in the six Area Councils.

The Minister said, “We did consult you. That Mr President has sent us and for you to request one road that you feel is so important for us to execute. This is the road, through your chairman sent to us. Let me use this occasion to thank all the Area Council chairmen, especially the Abaji Area Council chairman.

Speaking on other promises made, the Minister said “In that stakeholder’s meeting, we did make a promise, as requested that you need more police divisions to beef up security in Abaji. And we promised that by the grace of God, we shall provide two more police divisions in Abaji. And I did tell you that day that whatever we agree, go home and rest, we shall fulfil it.

“We flagged off the road construction in January 2024 and today in January 2025 we are commissioning it. And in the next few months, we will also come back and hand over the two police divisions that we are building for you. And we did make a promise that we would provide infrastructure in the Abuja University. As we speak now, construction is going in that university”.

The Minister stressed that no part of the FCT will be left untouched as he plans to ensure an even spread of infrastructural development.

He said, “Throughout this week, from Monday to Friday we will devote ourselves to the commissioning of projects in the six area councils. So that everybody will know that we are not only concentrating in the city. As we are concentrating in the city, we are also developing the satellite towns”.

In their separate messages of goodwill, the Chairman of the Senate and Deputy Chairman of the House committees on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, Senator David Jimkuta and Hon Peter Apanke both commended the FCT Minister for the infrastructure development in the FCT and pledged their continued support for the FCTA.

In his address, the chairman of Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abubakar Umar Abdullahi thanked the FCT Minister for the project, describing it as ‘a promise made and fulfilled’, saying that the project is key for the Naharati community and the entire area council.

While reeling out projects executed by the area council under his leadership, Hon. Abdullahi said he was following in the footsteps of the FCT Minister, saying, “A leader knows the way, shows the way and leads the way”.

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD), Hon Abdulkadir Zulkiflu thanked the FCT Minister for restoring hope to residents of the FCT through the execution of projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He said the road would enhance the movement of farm produce and also improve security in the area council.

In her vote of thanks, the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, extended gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the privilege of carrying out the enormous responsibility of overseeing the territory on his behalf.

She also thanked the FCT Minister, for his commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure in the FCT, adding that, while urban development often takes the spotlight, the needs of the rural communities must not be overlooked.

Dr. Mariya said, “Improved road networks such as this Naharati access road connect rural producers to markets, enabling them to sell their goods at fair prices and access essential services more easily.

“This enhances productivity, creates employment opportunities, and stimulates local economies. This means that to get the FCT of our dreams, we must first strengthen its roots, and all our roots are our Area Councils, Satellite Towns and villages”.