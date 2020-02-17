Project Mgt Institute: Dangote Group first African firm on Global Executive Council

… Joins Airbus, Boeing, Volvo, Ali Babaothers

By Ibrahim Mohammed

The pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group has been inducted into the influential Global Executive Council (GEC) of the Project Management Institute (PMI), the first African business organization to become a member in history.

Following the latest feat by the group, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL)’s Group Executive Director, Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin has pledged the commitment of the company to participating as a part of the PMI Global Executive Council.

The council has over 80 other global businesses and organizations such as AB Volvo, Airbus, Ali Baba Group, Bank of England, BHP, Amazon, ABB, Boeing, Bosch Group, Australia Department of Defence, China Petroleum Engineering & Construction, Treasury Board of Canada, Microsoft, Wells Fargo amongst others.

Newsdiaryonline, recalls PMI is one of the world’s largest not-for-profit membership associations for the project management profession with over 500,000 members and over 1,500,000 certification holders. PMI works closely with several multinational companies and has led the work of project management advocacy for over 50 years.

By the induction, according to information made available to Newsdiaryonline, ‘‘the Institute has shown confidence that Dangote Industries Ltd is one such value adding company and as such would like a collaborative relationship.’’

The PMI Global Executive Council is a very exclusive partner network of some of the world’s most respected organizations. Working together in synergy as thought leaders and influencers, these organizations improve efficiency, lead cutting-edge innovation and make transformative changes in society.

Dangote Group according to Mr. Edwin ‘‘will have access to this group to gain insights into how market leaders are solving complex problems and also share how Dangote is solving problems in Africa.’’

He also explained that ‘‘Dangote Group will have access to exclusive site visits to major projects and innovation centres globally; gain access to exclusive learning and research material including best-in-class assessment and benchmarking tools for best practices in organizational project management.’’

He pointed out that ‘‘with Dangote Industries currently running some of the largest capital projects in the world including a Fertilizer company and the largest single train Oil refinery, is indeed great for Dangote.’’