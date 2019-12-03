Project managers want own seal as requirement for FG contract bidding

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN), has called on the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to include CIPMN’s practising license and seal among pre-qualification requirements for contractors seeking federal government jobs.

Mrs. Victoria Okoronkwo, the President and Chairman, Governing Council of the organisation, made the call when she visited the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, in Abuja on Monday.

Okoronkwo said that the measure would boost the quality of projects as it would encourage quality checks.

She added that it would also accord recognition to project managers in the civil service and force both private and public sectors to appoint and engage qualified project managers to head project management units.

The CIPMN boss also requested the assistance of the minister in its quest for take-off grant to assist the body to set up the right structural and administrative framework critical to forming a solid foundation.

“Since it is one of our fundamental mandates to develop human capital in the areas of project management, we will appreciate if the minister grants us approval for the training/registration of the management and staff of the ministry and other agencies under your supervision.

“This will enhance their overall project management capacities and improve on their productivity,” he said.

She, therefore, pledged the readiness of the organisation for prompt interface with the ministry to give project management due recognition to play pivotal role in the nation’s socio-economic development.

In his response, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, promised to look at the organisation’s request and find ways to partner with them to advance their cause.(NAN)