Progressives Governors’ Forum commiserates with Katsina SSG

The Progressive Governors Forum of Nigeria have commiserated with Secretary to Katsina State Government (SSG), Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, over the death of his mother, Hajya A’isha Ta-Mashi.

In a condolence letter signed by Alhaji Salihu Lukman, Director General (DG) of the Forum, the governors described the demise of Aisha as a colossal loss to the people of Katsina state and the country at large.

The progressive governors urged the SSG and the entire family of the deceased to have the courage and fortitude to bear “the great loss.”

They also prayed that Almighty Allah grant her soul eternal rest and put her in paradise.

In the same vein, the Grassroots Mobilizers for Buhari (GMB) has sent a similar message to the SSG over the demise of his mother.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Fatima Goni, issued to NAN in Katsina on Tuesday, the organisation expressed shock over the death of the SSG’s mother.

The group consoled Inuwa over what they described as a painful loss and thanked the Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari for standing with his SSG during his period of grief.

NAN recalls that the mother of the SSG, Hajia A’isha, passed on recently at the age of 91 and was buried according to Muslim’s rites in Katsina. (NAN)