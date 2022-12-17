Progressive Governors Forum felicitates with Sani Bello at 55

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello Niger State at his 55th birthday.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Bagudu, the PGF commended Governor Bello’s commitment and contributions to the Forum and the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Bagudu also commended the Bello’s commitment to united and prosperous Nigeria under the leadership APC.

He said,”The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State to celebrate his 55th birthday. Along with the people of Niger State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Niger State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

“As we rejoice with HE Abubakar Sani Bello, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Abubakar Sani Bello.”