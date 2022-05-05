Progressive Governors Forum felicitates with Gov. Lalong at 59

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors Forum has joined Simon Lalong, the Governor of Plateau State to celebrate his 59th birthday.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Forum, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Thursday.

Bagudu noted that Gov. Lalong is a true progressive and innovative leader who have implement many developmental initiative in his state.

He therefore congratulated him on the special occasion of his 59th birthday celebration.

He said,”The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE Simon Bako Lalong, Governor of Plateau State to celebrate his 59th birthday. Along with the good people of Plateau State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau State as well as at the national level.

“As Governor of Plateau State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

“As we rejoice with, HE Simon Bako Lalong, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Simon Bako Lalong.”

