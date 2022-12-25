Progressive Governors Forum felicitates with Ganduje at 73

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has joined well meaning Nigerians to celebrate with the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as he clocks 73 years.

In a statement, the PGF Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended Ganduje’s leadership and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

He said,”The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State to celebrate his 73rd birthday. Along with the good people of Kano State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Kano State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Kano State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

“As we rejoice with, HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.”

