Progressive Governors Forum celebrates Oyebanji on his 55th birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has felicitated with Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State as he celebrates his 55th birthday.

The PGF in a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu commended the celebrant’s commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Bagudu also commended Oyebanji’s contributions to the Progressive Governors via his insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Ekiti State as well as at the national level.

He said,”The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Governor of Ekiti State to celebrate his 55th birthday. Along with the good people of Ekiti State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Ekiti State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Ekiti State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, we affirm that you are a true progressive and innovative leader.

“As we rejoice with, HE Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, we also reaffirm our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji.”

