Progressive Governors call for immediate suspension of Doctors’ strike

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Progressive Governors Forum have joined other patriotic Nigerians in the call for the suspension of the ongoing strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors.

The Forum made its position known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

According to Bagudu, the Forum is already in consultation with the leadership of the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government in its efforts to bring the ongoing strike to the end.

He disclosed that most of the grievances of the Resident Doctors are with State Governments,

Bagudu stated that the Forum has therefore pleaded with the Resident Doctors to negotiate with individual State Governments and issues affecting Resident Doctors in Federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the Federal Government.

He stated,”The meeting also reviewed the ongoing strike action by National Association of Resident Doctors and resolved as follows:

“Noting that Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is already engaged in consultations with the leadership of the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government, Forum endorsed the initiative of the NGF and support the call by the Federal Government through the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige for the immediate suspension of the strike to allow negotiations to continue.

“Noting that most of the grievances of the Resident Doctors are with State Governments, Forum appealed to the Resident Doctors to negotiate with individual State Governments and issues affecting Resident Doctors in Federal establishments should be negotiated with the relevant structures of the Federal Government.”

On party matters, Bagudu stated that Forum further reviewed progress being made by the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee in the effort to rebuild structures of the party at all levels and commended members of the Caretaker Committee led Mai Mala Buni for the successful conduct of the Ward Congresses across the country.

According to him, the Forum reaffirmed its support for the Caretaker Committee to proceed to conduct Local Government, State Congresses and National Convention, in line with the mandate of the National Executive Committee.

“Forum was further briefed on the July 28, 2021, judgement of the Supreme Court on Ondo State 2020 Governorship election and recognise that the legal status of both the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee as well as its composition has been legally settled.

He added that the Forum which had earlier commended the Supreme Court for the timely release of the written Judgement and expressed gratitude to APC legal team for the successful defence of APC’s electoral mandate in Ondo State, also congratulated the people and government of Ondo State for the legal victory.

The Forum also commended all party members for commitment to the process of rebuilding the APC and urged them to give support at all times, noting with satisfaction reports from various states of commendable mobilisation and participation in the July 31st, 2021 ward congresses.

Bagudu revealed that the Forum reaffirmed its support for the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee under the leadership of Mai Mala Buni and called on all party members and leaders to continue to support them to conclude the task of re-organising the leadership of the party.

According to him, the Forum expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari, for his leadership and further reaffirms support for the implementation of initiatives of the APC Federal Government in line with provisions of APC manifesto.

He also disclosed that the meeting formally welcomed Bello Muhammad Matawalle as the twenty-second member of the Forum, as it also congratulated Babagana Umara Zulum for being awarded the second highest National Honour of de Grand Dans I’Ordre of Niger Republic, which is equivalent to Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

“Members commiserate with His Excellency, Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State on the death of his father, Pa (Dr) Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun.

“Members pray to God Almighty to reward all the good works of Pa Abiodun, forgive his limitations, bless what he left behind and grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,”he stated.

