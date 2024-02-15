Profiles of CBN Board of Directors

- Robert O. Agbede served as a director of the US Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland/Pittsburgh Branch, and he later served as Chairman of the Board of the Pittsburgh Branch. He was a member of the Federal Advisory Council to the US Secretary of Energy for over 20 years. Mr. Agbede is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He is also a member of the Board of Director of CNX (NYSE: CNX), where he currently serves as a member of the Audit, Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Environmental, Safety, and Corporate Responsibility committees. He is the Chairman and owner of Chester Group Inc., a holding company for technology, engineering, and energy related investments. Mr. Agbede is a University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering graduate and holds a Bachelors and Master’s Degrees in Mining Engineering. In 2000, he was inducted into the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering Hall of Fame. He is the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Alumnus award of the Swanson School of Engineering, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.
- Mohammed Ciroma is a seasoned administrator, law graduate, banker, financial consultant and a technocrat with specialties cutting across the fields of Finance, Journalism, Information Technology and Public/Private Sector Reforms. He has done a lot of work in the areas of Policy Formulation and Implementation, Program Development and Execution and Organizational Strategy. He has vast experience in leading major Public and Private Sector Initiatives in Nigeria advancing change management and comprehensive sector reforms in areas of Expenditure, Finance, Human Capacity Management and Corporate Governance. Mr. Ciroma’s 25 years plus career has seen him work at top management and decision-making levels leading key industry players in all the following sectors: Information and Communication Technology, Banking and Finance, Hospitality and Leisure, News Media, Real Estate, Public Sector and consultancy services sectors.
- Professor Murtala Sagagi served as a Pioneer Dean at the Dangote Business School, Bayero University, and FSSP Inclusive Economic Growth Adviser to Global Affairs Canada. With over three decades of academic. Professional and policy experiences in Nigeria, United States, Europe and Asia, professor Sagagi led the Policy Development Team of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and provided technical support to the National Animal Identification and Traceability project. He also led the design of the national Entrepreneurship Education Policy, the creation of national curriculum of Entrepreneurship and the Centre for African Entrepreneurship Research and Training. He provided professional services to the World Bank, IFAD, British Council, DFID/FCDO, GIZ, among others. Professor Sagagi is a Bayero University Kano graduate and holds a Bachelors and Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He holds a PhD. in Strategic Management from the Usman Danfodio University in Sokoto. A recipient of several national and international awards, including the Fulbright, USA and the Oxonia Award, University of Oxford, and Lagos-Kano Merit Award, among others.
- Urum Kalu Eke is a chartered accountant with over 36years of experience spanning Auditing, Consulting, Taxation, Process Engineering, Investment Banking, Commercial Banking, Financial Advisory Services, and Capital Market Operations, with very good analytical, management, and communication abilities. Has been actively involved in various capital raising campaigns and roadshows locally and internationally including presentations to fund managers and capital market regulators and has also played Industry advocacy and intervention roles with CBN, NDIC, PENCOM, and SEC over the years. Urum has served on several boards which include NSIA, First Bank (UK) Limited, amongst others.
- Muslimat Olanike Aliyu is a legal practitioner called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984. She hails from Offa, Kwara State. She was the Legal Counsel, Federal Capital Development Authority and thereafter joined the Central Bank of Nigeria in 1990 where she spent about 27 years. She retired as a Deputy Director, Branch Operations Department in 2017. She brings with her a wealth of institutional knowledge of the Central Bank of Nigeria.