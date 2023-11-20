Profiles in Power: Unveiling the Force Behind NDDC’s Governing Board

Alabo (Hon.) Boma Iyaye, Esq, DSSRS: Advocate for Youthful Growth

In the sprawling Niger Delta landscape of the Niger Delta, an inspiring figure of steadfast commitment and indefatigable spirit emerges: Alabo (Hon.) Boma Iyaye. The current Executive Director, Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), it has been a lifelong mission to uplift, guide, and provide a nurturing platform and environment for the region’s youth. Deeply embedded in his essence, this mission has painted a remarkable canvas of his journey through public service and the private sector. He was born to the esteemed lineage of Alabo A. C. T Iyaye, Fifikachiri III, and Alabota F. A. Iyaye on September 24, over five decades ago, Young Boma’s formative years hinted at the excellence to come. His academic prowess shone brightly, first at State School 2 in Port Harcourt and later at Baptist High School, where he combined stellar academic achievements with a growing passion for sports.

Transitioning into higher education, Boma’s diligence led him to the then University of Science and Technology, Nkpolu-Oruworokwo, in Port Harcourt, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Education and an MBA in Banking and Finance. Not one to rest on his laurels, he later embraced the legal profession. He obtained his LL.B degree from the University of Abuja and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar. Beyond his commendable academic strides, however, he bore within the burning desire to make tangible societal impacts. Following a successful tenure in the accounting arena with prestigious multinationals, Hon. Iyaye joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). His foray into politics culminated in representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, further highlighting and cementing his commitment to the region’s development.

A testament to his undeniable talent and unwavering devotion to sports, Boma’s tenure as the Commissioner of Sports for Rivers State saw him championing pivotal milestones for the state. Notably, he was crucial in successfully hosting the 17th National Sports Festival, the “Garden City Games.” His leadership acumen caught the eye of the then Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, leading to multiple stints as Commissioner, first for Sports and later for Local Government Affairs.

Hon. Boma Iyaye’s impeccable reputation and passion soon captured the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Recognizing his dual expertise in accounting and dedication to youth development, President Tinubu appointed him to the eminent position of Executive Director for Finance and Administration at the NDDC. Today, as he navigates the intricate responsibilities of this new role, his core values remain unchanged: to elevate the Niger Delta’s youth and forge a path of hope and prosperity. An avid sports enthusiast and devoted family man, Boma’s life is a harmonious blend of personal joys with his beloved wife, Joy, their children, and a professional journey dedicated to the betterment of the Niger Delta community.

Sir Victor Etim Antai: A Visionary Administrator and Servant Leader Transforming Communities with Excellence

Sir Victor Etim Antai, the Executive Director of Projects, is a distinguished Methodist who has been honoured with the prestigious title of KJW. He symbolizes administrative mastery and dynamic leadership, inspiring those around him. He was born on May 19, 1965, at Methodist Hospital in Ituk Mbang, Akwa Ibom State. Sir Antai’s inspiring journey is defined by his unwavering dedication to service and his profound commitment to creating transformative change within communities.

A devoted family man, Sir Antai finds fulfillment as a loving husband to Mrs. Edu Victor Antai and a proud father to their children. His passion for serving his community is matched only by his devotion to his family.

With a remarkable educational background, Sir Antai’s thirst for knowledge led him to pursue a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Geography from the esteemed University of Port-Harcourt. His visionary mindset and desire for further growth propelled him to obtain a Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Logistics and Transportation Management. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in the same field at the University of Port Harcourt.

Sir Antai’s professional path radiates with innovative leadership, beginning as the Chief Operating Officer at Maintenance Culture Limited. His entrepreneurial spirit and visionary mindset led him to found Men at Work LTD, where he served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). His exceptional leadership qualities were evident during his tenure as the Chairman of the Mbo Council Area from 2008 to 2011 in Akwa Ibom State, where he redefined governance and achieved an unprecedented re-election for a second term from 2012 to 2015. In 2015, Sir Antai’s journey took on a greater purpose when he accepted the role of Commissioner in the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. He demonstrated his transformative touch and transitioned to the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, where he spearheaded initiatives that revitalized the state’s cultural heritage and tourism sector. Under his visionary leadership, Akwa Ibom experienced remarkable transformations and gained national prominence through groundbreaking events showcasing the state’s rich cultural tapestry.

Sir Antai’s commitment to community development matches his pleasant nature and dedication to student welfare. His Active involvement in sports and his former leadership role as Director of Welfare/Transport in the Student Union Government of the University of Port Harcourt underscore his holistic approach to leadership and his genuine care for the well-being of others.

Honored with the Knight of John Wesley (KJW) by the Methodist Church Nigeria and recognized as the head of the most improved ministry by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State in 2017, Sir Antai’s exceptional contributions have received well-deserved accolades. His legacy of excellence is further cemented by the Ibom Pride Award of Excellence and his recognition as the Best Performing Local Government Chairman by the House of Representatives Committee on Local Government.

Beyond his administrative prowess, Sir Victor Etim Antai is a true humanitarian, dedicating his time and efforts to community development. His unwavering commitment to societal growth has earned him several chieftaincy titles, testifying to his transformative impact on the lives of the people he serves. Sir Victor Etim Antai is not merely an administrator but a visionary leader guided by a deep sense of purpose. His exceptional achievements, dedication to service, and holistic approach to community development have solidified his reputation as a figure of influence and inspiration in Akwa Ibom State. Through his remarkable journey and outstanding leadership, Sir Antai exemplifies excellence in transforming communities and leaving an indelible mark on society, all while cherishing the loving support of his wife and children.

Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde: An Architect of Change in Politics and Professionalism

The journey of the Executive Director of Corporate Services, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, has been a rich tapestry of engineering prowess, architectural brilliance, and dedicated public service. Born on May 5, 1955, he started from a civil engineering background. He enlarged his scope with architectural studies before moving into the esteemed chambers of the House of Representatives. His variegated forays endowed him with a plethora of skills and experiences. His strong affinity for architecture, coupled with the art of crafting environments, has allowed him to weave imaginative planning seamlessly with realistic implementations.

His educational foundation was laid at St. David’s Primary School, Akure, which he followed up with a secondary education at Oyemekun Grammar School, Akure. Furthering his passion for design and structure, he acquired a B.Sc in Architecture from Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, Florida, U.S.A. He obtained his Master’s in Architecture from Morgan State University, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.

His professional journey began as an Assistant Civil Engineer at Akintobi-Oyenekan & Associates, where he played an instrumental role in developing roads in Ondo State. His career then spanned across international borders to the USA, where he showcased his technical prowess as a Systems Engineer for both the State of Maryland and the United States Patent and Trade Organization.

In politics, his commitment to the public good has been evident. As a Member of the House of Representatives, he chaired committees on Inter-Governmental Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency. His dedication to governance and statecraft further propelled him to serve as the Secretary to Ondo State Government (SSG) from 2017-2020, where he played pivotal roles in industrialization, poverty eradication, and governance programmes.

Hon. Ifedayo possesses various certifications, including those from Microsoft, Cisco, and the American Society of Professional Estimators. His attributes resonate with organizational restructuring, team collaboration, excellent communication, relentless pursuit of objectives, and fostering strong interpersonal relationships. Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde is not just a seasoned professional or political figure; he’s a harmonious blend of both. He is dedicated to exploring new territories, improving built environments, and positively impacting his local government, state, and the nation.

