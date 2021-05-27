Profile of the New Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya

By Onyema Nwachukwu

The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Faruk Yahaya was born on 5 January 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of state. Maj Gen Yahaya who is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), started his cadet training on 27        September 1985 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 22 September 1990.

Maj Gen Yahaya has held several including Staff, Instructional and .

Notable among the held by the new COAS are Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Operation Pulo Shield.

also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya). was also Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Until his appointment as the COAS, Maj Gen Faruk Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in East Nigeria.

The new COAS is a proud holder of several honours and awards, of which include, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National DefenceCourse (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Medal, Field Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal. is happily married and blessed children.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu is Acting Director Defence Information

