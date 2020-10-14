Professor of English says,  Clark’s death is  a great loss to the  literary world 

Prof Damian Opata of the Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says the death of John Pepper Clark, is a great loss to the literary world.

Opata said this in Nsukka on Wednesday while reacting to the death of Clark on Tuesday October 13.

He said Clark was a renowned creative writer and poet whose literary works contributed immensely to the development of literature and education.

“I received the news of the literary giant demise with shock and sadness.

‘The death of Clark has robbed the world of a creative writer, renowned poet, erudite professor and a literary icon,” he said.

The Don said Clark used his literary work to educate, inspire, persuade as well as to promote the culture of his people.