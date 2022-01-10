Professor Odion Akhaine loses his father

Chief Godwin Odion Akhaine has passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. A father to the renowned human rights activist and Professor of Political Science at the Lagos State University, Sylvester Odion Akhaine, was 85 years old.

Chief Odion Akhaine, the Emaudo-Ide of Ekpoma, Edo State, was a farmer, trado-medical practitioner, and a chief who touched the lives of many in his community.

His remains have been interred, while final burial rites will take place on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Professor Akhaine said his father was a gentleman who stood for the truth in his community, a trait that he bequeathed to all his children.

Chief Odion Akhaine is survived by four sons and two daughters, namely, Professor Odion Akhaine, Barrister Raymond Odion Akhaine, Mr. Lucky Odion Akhaine, Pastor Eromonsele Odion Akhaine, Mrs. Mercy Enaholo (nee Odion Akhaine), and Mrs. Maureen Simeon-Imoisili (nee Odion Akhaine), and brothers, sisters, and several grandchildren.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

