Professor Balarabe Maikaba of the Mass communication Department of Bayero University has died. He passed on Sunday.

Maikaba, a former head of department and member of the Senate, Bayero University, died at home after a brief illness.

Although the cause of death was not disclosed, PRNigeria reported that the professor of communication research suffered high fever for four days before his death.

Professor Maikaba has been buried according to Islamic rites.

