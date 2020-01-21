Professional calls on Nigerians to be safety cautious

The President, American Society for Safety Professionals (ASSP), Mr Nsikak Ekam, has called on Nigerians to be safety cautious to reverse building collapse, tanker explosion and fire outbreak occurrences.

Ekam made this call in an interview with the Newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, there is need for Nigerians to take safety measures seriously and adhere strictly to safety ethics and management for safe living and a safer country.

“The campaign we are carrying out currently is to reverse the trend of occurrences in Nigeria of repeated building collapse, people drowning and washed away by flood.

”Repeated tanker explosion, fire outbreaks, unnecessary traffic grid, even when there is road construction for new openings to make business grow.

”Sometimes outright vandalisation and people tempering with transformers among others.

“All these are incidences that are touching to the association and which Nigerians should learn from to help the country grow,” he said.

Ekam said that the the Federal Government should have adequate policies that would address safety challenges among Nigerians, adding that adequate precautions would help prevent risky occurrences domestic accidents.

He said that domestic safety started by ensuring that when one was home alone, somebody outside should have a spear key to gain access to the house.

ASSP president said that cases of stroke and people collapsing without anyone knowing were rampart these days and it became impossible to get help with the kind of burglary proofs and doors in houses.

He said that one could get help easily while struggling on the ground once one was able to put a call across to a neighbour of next of kin near by.

Ekam said that there was need for safety management to be integrated into the educational sector to enable students study and internalise the benefits of safety tips.

He said that school proprietors should ensure that the schools had perimeter fencing and that they were located in areas that guarantee safety of the students, adding that they should also collaborate with security law agencies.

Ekam said that safety was the collective responsibility of the government and individuals, adding that while government will do the regulate, made laws and enforce them, it was the individual at the end of the day.

He said that once a driver had a seat belt on, there would be no need of running away, doing dangerous turning or speeding on seeing a road safety officer.

Ekam added that the bottom line was for people to imbibe the benefits of the seat belt to them while driving and in a moving vehicle to always comply with it. (NAN)