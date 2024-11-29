Prof. Yilwatda Launches Renewed Hope Empowerment Project, Distributes Food to 300 IDP Households in Borno

The Minister Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, has flagged off the harvest of Renewed Hope Empowerment Project (REHAEPI) in Jere, Borno State.

The Minister performed the ceremony in the company of the Honourable Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijani Aliyu Ahmed, and other dignitaries from the Federal and State governments during his official visit to Borno State.

The agricultural project was initiated by the National Commission of Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

The farm has about 150 hectares of land donated by the Borno State Government and cultivated by the Internally Displaced Persons with beans as the main crop.

Yilwatda commended the Borno State Government, the Commission and the Consultant of the project, Chief Samuel Pukat, Chairman PS Food master Nigeria Limited, on the initiative.

He stated that the farming model is a global best practice of having a sustainable and durable solution for IDPs that goes beyond Humanitarian help. He said such farming model will be replicated for refugees in Nigeria.

According to him Durable solution improves livelihood, builds hope and provides economic empowerment to displaced persons.

In another event, the Minister distributed food items to over 300 households in Amaruwa Resettlement City Konduga Borno State.

He told the IDPs that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of their challenges and his administration is doing all things possible to address the plight of vulnerable persons in the society.

The Minister during his courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Borno State, His Excellency Prof Babagana Umara Zulum, commiserated with the government and people of the state over the 2024 flood disaster and prayed against future occurrences.

He revealed that the Ministry will be launching the Humanitarian Response Plan in 2025 and will ensure that the state is part of the Humanitarian Response Plan Committee .

He assured that the Ministry will continue to work with the State not only on issues relating to IDPs but on the return of Nigerian Refugees back to the country.

The Executive Governor of Borno State His Excellency Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum congratulated the Minister on his appointment.

He said the state is trying to resettle all displaced persons in a dignified and sustained manner. He also said that the state is ready to work with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to Repatriate Nigerian refugees back to their ancestral homes.

A 40 year beneficiary of the food items in Amaruwa Resettlement City Konduga, Mr Garba Sheriff appreciated Mr President, the Ministry and the NCFRMI for the kind gesture. He said the food items will go a long way to reduce their suffering as IDPs .

Other dignitaries at the event include the Honourable Federal Commissioner, Tijani Aliyu Ahmed and his entourage, Directors of the Ministry, Top officials of the State Government, Senior Special Assistant to the President on School Feeding Dr Yetunde Adeniji, Special Assistants to the Minister , Consultant of the project Chief Samuel Pukat, Chairman PS Foodmaster Nigeria Limited, among others.