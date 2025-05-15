Prof Yilwatda Flags off FG Skills-to-Wealth Training Programme in Lagos

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has flagged off the Federal government Skills-to-Wealth Training programme (S2W) in Oshodi, Lagos State.

The Minister said the S2W training programme is organised by the Ministry to train Nigerian youths in Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Automobile repair and maintenance in the six geo-political zones of the country.

“This initiative is not just a policy intervention, it is the embodiment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Under his leadership, we are shifting from promises to tangible progress. We are moving from poverty alleviation to poverty reduction. The Skills-to-Wealth Programme is one of the many arrows in our quiver aimed at tackling youth unemployment, building resilience, and transforming lives”.

Professor Yilwatda charged the trainees to take the training programme seriously “Don’t waste a single hour. Ask questions, practice daily. Build your confidence, this is your starting line. Don’t look back” he said.

The Minister expressed Federal government appreciation to CIG MOTORS ” for providing their outstanding contributions to this, providing technical training support and modern auto diagnostic tools for our automobile track. This is the power of partnership. What government starts, the private sector can scale. What we plant, others can help grow”.

He urged the private sector ” to open their doors , Offer internships. Hire these bright minds. To the donor partners, join us to scale this initiative to 10,000 more youths”.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yakubu Adam Kofarmata said the training programme was designed to serve as a catalyst for transformation, particularly for the youths, women and vulnerable groups.

“By focusing on high-impact sectors like agriculture, Renewable Energy and the automobile industry, we are not only preparing our citizens for the jobs of today, but positioning them as drivers of innovation and enterprise in the Nigerian of tomorrow ” Dr Kofarmata said.

He acknowledged the collaborative effort by the Ministry and private sector towards the success of the programme.

Dr Kofarmata urged the beneficiaries to see the training as the beginning of their journey towards economic independence.

The Chairman of CIG MOTORS, Chief Diana Chen, represented by her Special Adviser on Government Relations, Brigadier General , Chukwu Emeka Fidelis Udaya, rtd, commended the Ministry for initiating the S2W training programme.

He said the CIG MOTORS is partnering with the Ministry in automobile repairs and maintenance for trainees across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria, a direct investment to skill the future of Nigerian youths.

According to Chief Chen, ” in the past 10 years, CIG has localized operations investing directly in Nigerian automotive future, empowered Nigerian talents through skill development and training and building strategic partnership that strengthens the economy.

According to the Chairman, “The greatest investment of the company has been the people through skills and opportunities with over 300 staff strength.

“We intend to extend local automotive manufacturing and production to strengthen our presence in Africa and Nigeria in particular.

” The company’s Corporate Social Responsibility includes investments in human capital, vocational training that produces leaders and youth empowerment that brings about real change.

She called for a structured Federal government support, urge government to strengthen policies, support local manufacturing, provide tax incentives for companies investing in skill building initiatives, improve infrastructure that foster industrial growth and partner with private sector leaders to create a thriving job ecosystem for the youths.

“Through the S2W training programme, CIG is providing not just education but career pathways, mentorship and dignified employment opportunities”.

She said CIG is proud to partner with the Federal government on the initiative because the company believe in action not words .

In his vote of thanks, the Director Poverty Reduction, Isa Abdullahi thank all stakeholders towards the successful hosting of the event.

He appreciated Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to transform the lives of millions of Nigerians.

Other dignitaries that gave goodwill messages at the event include the President/CEO Digital Bridge Institute DBI, Mr David Daser, the Coordinating Consultant, Livingstone Solution, Mr Abubakar Mainasara Mu’azu and the Chairman National Youth Council Lagos, Engr. Adigun Ibrahim Ol alekan.

Others present are consultants, contractors and facilitators of the training programme, trainees and the Media.