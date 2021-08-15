Prof. Soludo, best person to succeed me – Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano says that Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is the best person to succeed him as the next governor of the state.



Obiano made the statement at the 2021 New Yam Festival of Isuofia Community in Aguata Local Government Area held at Isuofia Civic Center on Saturday.



Soludo is the governorship standard bearer of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the party ruling Anambra in the past 16 years.



He said that Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, has the intellectual capacity, local and international contacts and other qualities required in a person to serve as governor.



Obiano recalled the ingenuity of Soludo as the then CNB boss to come up with the bank N25 billion consolidation fund policy, adding that the step ended the problem of failed commercial banks in the country.



He said that he was convinced that if elected as the next governor, Soludo would introduce a lot of policies and programmes that would make Anambra stand out as a reference point among other states.



The governor lauded the Isuofia Community for recognising the roles of their son Soludo in reconciling different feuding groups in the town.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Soludo was crowned with the chieftaincy title of “Dike Udo Isuofia”(Strong Man of Peace in Isuofia) by the traditional rulers of the six communities of Isuofia clan.



Soludo, who was elated by the recognition, said that what his Isuofia people did was opposite of a popular saying that a prophet was with honour except in his community.



“I must first thank God, Gov. Willie Obiano and his wife Ebelechukwu, the six communities that make up Isuofia and numerous diginatires that gathered here for today’s New Yam Festival.



“My people have demonstrated that I have honour and this is in addition to the honour the Ella leader and entire membership our party, APGA, accorded me by electing me the governorship candidate for the November 6 poll.



“My promise is that I will not fail you and the state, but all my appeal today is that every body must support this governorship project by ensuring that we get our INEC voters cards,” he said.



Earlier in an address of welcome, Chief Jude Okeke, the President General of Isuofia People’s Assembly said the community used this year’s new Yam Festival to bestow honour on Soludo due to his roles in resolving crisis that had adversely affected the town. (NAN)

