Prof Onuh delivers 2nd Tansian Varsity Inaugural Lecture

It was gathering of creme de la creme in the education sector as the second Inaugural Lecture of Tansian University, Umunya, Anambra State, Nigeria was delivered by Prof. Uchenna Becky Onuh.

The Inaugural Lecture which took place at Faculty of Law Auditorium of Umunya Campus of the University witnessed the management of the University, staff, students, friends, family/relations of the Inaugural Lecturer and well wishers. The hall was filled to the bream that it is difficult to say who was there and who was not.

Prof. Onuh who is also Dean of Faculty of Education in her lecture titled: EDUCATIONAL POLICIES FOR EFFECTIVE SCHOOL SYSTEMS AND OPERATIONS: FOCUS ON QUALITY ASSURANCE POLICY explained that education does not only involve academic rather other variables such as moral, skill, human relations and so on. She stated that education is holistic in nature. The Professor of Education Management stated that educating the learner is not only function of teachers. She said that parents equally have roles to play especially on the attitude of a child.

The Coordinator of Continuing Education Programme (CEP) advised government to review Education Policy at intervals which would address challenges society is facing at a particular point in time. The Former Director of Academic Planning/Quality Assurance recommended that all hands should be on deck if active learning and high quality education is to be achieved.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eugene Nwadialor expressed his happiness that both the first and second Inaugural Lectures of the University are witnessed during his tenure. “I congratulate Prof. Uchenna Onuh for delivering quality research she conducted. Her research is going to be beneficial to all stakeholders in education sector.” The head of the institution said.

According to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Charles Onochie who is also Chairman of the Inaugural Lecture Committee, INAUGURAL LECTURE is opportunity given to a lecture who has been promoted to the rank of professor to deliver to the public outstanding research he/she conducted in the area the professor specialised. The DVC said that the University will have more Inaugural Lectures in future.

The Director of Academic Planning/Quality Assurance, Prof. Ejikemeuwa Ndubuisi said that the Inaugural Lecture is part of Tansian University quality assurance. More so, that it is evidence that the school is growing from strength to strength. The Professor of Philosophy said that such academic activities will help the institution in upward mobility in National Universities Commission, NUC, ranking.

Colour was added to the event as Johnbosco Choir of Tansian University, led by Bro. Iyke Onoyima entertained the guest with mellifluous songs.

In his speech the Registrar of the University Rev. Daniel Igwilo thanked all and sundry who graced the occasion. He appreciated them for identifying with the University, and wished the guests peaceful journey back to their destinations.

Recall that maiden Inaugural Lecture of Tansian University was delivered in 2021 by Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu of Department of Philosophy and Religious Studies.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

