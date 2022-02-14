Prof Oni set to deliver LAUTECH 50th Inaugural lecture

A Professor of Radiation and Health Physics, Olatunde Michael Oni, is set to deliver the 50th in the series of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) inaugural lectures.

The lecture, coming up at the Great Hall of the University on Thursday, February 24, 2022, is titled : TOWARDS THE SCIENCE OF TAMING THE BODY SNATCHER: TOOLS TO SEE THE UNSEEN.



Professor Olatunde Michael Oni is a passionate Radiation and Health Physicist with a great flair for scientific computation and modelling. He is very proficient in the provisioning of IT and allied technologies, most especially in Health and Education.

Born in Ibadan to the family of Martin and Sabina Oni, of Oke-Esu Compound, Ibadan, Professor Olatunde Oni started his academic sojourn at Christ the King Convent School, Agugu, Ibadan, for his primary education.

He had his secondary education at Oluyoro High School (Now Army Barrack Grammar School), Iwo-Road, Ibadan, before proceeding to Baptist High School Iwo, for Advanced Level studies and later to Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago-Iwoye, where he bagged Bachelor of Science, with Honours in Physics.

On completion of the mandatory national service, Olatunde Oni had postgraduate studies at the Department of Physics, University of Ibadan, where he bagged Master of Science (M.Sc.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Physics.

Having been from parents who were both teachers, it is no gain-saying that Professor Olatunde Oni is a born-teacher, with genes for teaching. Records and testimonies from his students at Ovu Grammar School, Ovu, Delta State, Nigeria; Loyola College, Ibadan, Nigeria; Adekile Goodwill Grammar School, Ibadan, Nigeria; are pointers to his meticulous and passionate teaching styles. He teaches Physics in the Yoruba Language!

Research Interests

Professor Olatunde Oni combines his versatility in computational methods with effective handling and manipulation of instruments for his research activities. Starting from the design and fabrication of an electronic electroscope; and modelling of the focusing properties of an electrostatic lens, Prof. Oni’s research activities have been to harness the concepts of Radiation Physics for minimizing radiological risks for the public and during diagnostic and therapeutic procedures involving radiation use, most especially for the low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), to increase the radiotherapy success story.

Services within the University System

Apart from lecturing and research, Professor Oni has served LAUTECH in various capacities which include:

• Acting Head of Department of Pure and Applied Physics

• Director, Information and Communication Technology Centre

• Dean, Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences

• Chairman, University Ceremonials Committee

• Chairman, University Security Committee

• Chairman/Member of several committees

Some other Universities in Nigeria and Overseas have also enjoyed the services of Prof. Olatunde Michael Oni. Some of the services and institutions are:

i) Consultant, ICT matters – Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria.

ii) External Examiner – University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

iii) External Examiner – Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

iv) External Examiner – Federal University of Technology, Akure.

v) External Examiner – Abomey – Calavi University, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

vi) Professorial Assessor – University of Calabar.

vii) Professorial Assessor – University of Uyo.

viii) Professorial Assessor – Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti.

Technical Skills

Diverse technical skills possessed by Professor Olatunde Oni include:

· Computer Programming in FORTRAN, C++, Python, MATLAB

· Implementation of prospective and postulated error management techniques in radiation treatment procedures

· Effective use of radiation treatment safety and quality check and enhancement tools (SAFRON; SPA and Online Radiation Protection of Patients (RPOP))

· Monte Carlo simulation of radiotherapy and Dosimetry, Medical Imaging and Nuclear Medicine using PRIMO, MCNP and Geant4 (GATE and TOPAS) packages

· Cellular and sub-cellular radio-toxicity investigation using TOPAS-nBio package.

· Radionuclide detection and measurement using Gamma spectrometers, alpha spectrometer (RAD7) and survey meters.

· QC test of Radio-diagnosis and Radiotherapy devices

· Calibration of nuclear radiation instruments

· Modelling of Physiologically based pharmacokinetic transport of radioactive materials

· Radiation Safety and Protection

· Computer vision in Image-guided dosimetry system.

Professional/Religious/Socio-cultural Organisations

Professor Oni is a member of the following organisations:

· Nigerian Institute of Physics

· Nigerian Association of Medical Physicists

· Nigerian Society of Radiation Protection

· Institute of Physics and Engineering in Medicine, UK

· European SocieTy for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO)

· The Honoured Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba (KSM), Nigeria

· The Oluyole Club, Ogbomoso

· The Omo Aj’orosun club, Ibadan.

Family life

Professor Olatunde Michael Oni is happily and graciously married to Dr. Funmilayo Grace Onome Oni, and the marriage is blessed with children.

