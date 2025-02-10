Prof. Olu Obafemi Calls for Urgent Reforms in Nigeria’s Higher Education System

Emeritus Professor Olú Obafemi has

called for Urgent Reforms in Nigeria’s Higher Education System.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a comprehensive lecture delivered at the University of Africa in Toru-Orua, Bayelsa State, Prof. Obafemi highlighted the challenges facing Nigerian universities, including overcrowded classrooms, outdated resources, insufficient research funding, and brain drain.

He pointed out that despite Nigeria’s vast intellectual potential, the country’s top universities, such as Covenant University, University of Ibadan, and University of Lagos, remain far behind their global counterparts in rankings.

Prof. Obafemi emphasized the need for bold reforms to address systemic issues, proposing four key goals for transformation: delivering high-quality education, expanding access and equity, fostering research and innovation, and strengthening academia-industry linkages.

To achieve these objectives, he called for substantial increases in government funding, a focus on digital learning technologies, the establishment of public-private partnerships, and regular updates to curricula. He stressed that Nigerian universities must also enhance faculty recruitment, retention, and professional development to maintain academic excellence.

He said, “To realize the vision of a world-class university system in Nigeria, the following strategic recommendations are essential:

Increase financial commitment to higher education by focusing on infrastructure, faculty development, and research.

“Adopt digital learning technologies to modernize teaching and expand access to education.

“Foster public-private partnerships to supplement government funding and ensure industry relevance.

“Regularly update curricula to reflect emerging technologies and global best practices.

“Promote entrepreneurship and hands-on learning to prepare graduates as job creators with practical skills.”

Prof. Obafemi also pointed to opportunities for revitalizing the sector, such as investing in digital learning, fostering entrepreneurial education, and enhancing faculty development and international collaborations.

He concluded by urging the government to implement reforms for improved governance and greater accountability within universities.