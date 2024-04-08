Prof Okecha’s Book on Reviving Nigeria’s Education System For Presentation At NIIA

The Nigerian Education System: Downswings and Way Forward, a book written by Professor Steve Okecha, retired professor of Chemistry and university administrator, x-raying the Nigerian education system, will be presented at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, on Saturday, 27th April, 2024.

The Chairman of the book presentation event is Mr Donald Duke, the former Governor of Cross River State, with H.E Rt.Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Executive Governor of Delta State, as Special Guest of Honour. The Chief Presenter is Senator Ned Nwoko, while former federal minister, Professor Jerry Gana, is the Keynote Speaker.

Professor Okecha’s book takes a critical view of the state of tertiary education in the country and proffers solutions to problems plaguing the sector. A dedicated academic, Prof. Okecha has been a critical commentator on the Nigerian education system having previously published the acclaimed book, ‘Nigerian University: An Ivory Tower With Neither Ivory Nor Tower’, reviewed by the accomplished journalist and writer Dan Agbese as ‘an angry book by an angry man.’ In The Nigerian Education System: Downswings and Way Forward, Prof. Okecha takes a holistic view of the university system as an academic who has held not just teaching positions but as a former Provost, Deputy Vice Chancellor and later Technical Adviser to the Minister of Education. The book is the distillation of Okecha’s almost 50-years experience in the sector, where he served in various capacities in federal, state and private universities. The book offers insights for administrators and policy makers.

The book presentation will be graced by HRM Keagborekuzi I, Dein of Agbor, who is the Royal Father of The Day; Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, the Otota (Traditional Prime Minister) of Olomu Kingdom and President General Worldwide, Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association; and Major General John O. Ochai, Commandant, Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna. The book reviewer is Prof Nkemchor Onyekpe, FHSN, of the Department of History And Strategic Studies, University of Lagos.