Prof. Odion Akhaine: I have menu of solutions to Edo State’s Problems

By Williams Adesoji/ Benin City

A Governorship aspirant under the banner of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC), Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine, told party’s chairmen from the 18 local government areas of Edo State, who gathered to receive him in Benin City, over the weekend, that he would restore hope to the party and the people of the state if elected the next Governor of Edo State.

Addressing the party chairmen, Prof. Akhaine said he has ‘a menu of solutions to Edo State’s problems; our problems are surmountable and with the right leadership, having prepared myself for the Governorship race over the last 20 years”.

According to the renowned human rights and pro-democracy activist:

“You’re the vehicle through which the solutions to our problems will be achieved and anyone who says we can’t solve our problems as human and people doesn’t mean well for our dear state. We have the potential, both human and material resources to overcome the challenges afflicting our people. It has been achieved by our founding fathers like late General Osaigbovo Ogbemudia and Prof Ambrose Folorusho Alli, John Odigie Oyegun and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

We can overcome the prevailing administrative malfeasance in the state. It will be a disservice to our own generation to say that we’re incapable of solving our problems where all available indices show that our mundane problems are solvable with the right leadership”.

Some of the party leaders who spoke at the occasion acknowledged the prodigious role Prof. Akhaine played toward the actualisation of the current democratic dispensation.

Prof. Sylvester Odion Akhaine was the General Secretary, Campaign for Democracy (CD) during the military rule in Nigeria in the 1990s.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

