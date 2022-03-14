Prof Nnadozie to deliver The Bullion Lecture

Professor Emmanuel Nnadozie, Executive Secretary of the African Capacity Building Foundation (a specialized agency of the African Union), Harare, Zimbabwe, is to deliver the 2022 edition of The Bullion Lecture. Prof. Nnadozie is an educator, economist, author and development expert whose work, spanning over 35 years, has impacted sustainable growth

and development in Africa.

The author of African Economic Development (Second Edition), Africa

at the Crossroads of Globalization, and dozens of other peer-reviewed journal articles and

publications, Professor Nnadozie is well known in African Peer Review Mechanism ((APRM) and New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) circles, having led the

United Nations coordinated support to the African Union and its NEPAD programme. He also led the production of the well acclaimed annual Economic Report on Africa from 2004 to 2013 as well as the Least Developed Countries Monitor, the geo-spatial monitoring tool which helps countries monitor their implementation of the Brussels and Istanbul Programmes of Action and contributed to Africa’s participation in the G8 and G20 processes.

As Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of ACBF – a major pan-African institution

among the AUC, AfDB, Afreximbank and ECA – Professor Nnadozie is responsible for conducting the business of the Foundation in line with its vision and mission. He has maintained strong and strategic partnerships and working relationships with African

governments, civil society organizations and the international development community. Under his

watch, the ACBF is able to articulate a shared vision of an Africa Capable of Achieving

Its Own Development, and contributed to developing the human and institutional capacities to achieve Africa’s development objectives.

Before joining ACBF in 2013, Professor Nnadozie was Chief Economist and Director of the Macroeconomic Policy Division, and before then the Director of the Economic Development and NEPAD Division of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) which he joined in 2004.

Professor Nnadozie also served as a UN representative at various intergovernmental and continental forums and as coordinator for the UN system-wide support to Africa’s development as well as the focal point for UN/UNECA’s relations with African Union Commission, NEPAD Secretariat and the African Peer Review Mechanism.

Prior to joining the UNECA, Nnadozie was Professor of Economics and Director, Pre-Doctoral Programme at Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri. While at Truman University, he also held a fellowship at University of Oxford and a visiting professorship at University of North Carolina.

Professor Nnadozie will be speaking on Funding Tertiary Education in Nigeria: Challenges and Opportunities.

The Bullion Lecture, a platform conceptualised by Centre for Financial Journalism (CFJ Nigeria) for lively discourse on national and international issues, is always delivered by first-rate academics and professionals.

According to a press statement in Lagos by Ray Echebiri, Founder and CEO of Centre for Financial Journalism, organisers of The Bullion Lecture, the 2022 edition of the lecture will hold 10am on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The lecture will be chaired by Professor Peter Okebukola, Chairman of Council (Board of Regents) of Crawford University, and Director of the UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding and former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission.

Distinguished panelists who will dissect the lecture are Professor Ngozi Osarenren, Department of Educational Foundations, University of Lagos, and Professor Kayode Soremekun, former Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye, Ekiti.

Expected guests at the lecture include government officials, captains of industry, banking and finance executives, maritime executives, ICT professionals, oil and gas industry executives, members of the academic community, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of multilateral institutions, media practitioners, and members of the public.

