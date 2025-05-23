Prof Ejiogu of UNN bags Nigerian Content Innovator Award

A Professor of Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Prof Emenike Ejiogu has won the Nigerian Content Innovator of the Year Award at the inaugural Champions of Nigerian Content Awards.

The event, held on Wednesday

at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, was a key feature of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF 2025).

Organised by the NCDMB in collaboration with Sweetcrude Limited, the ceremony recognized exceptional contributions to local content in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Prof Ejiogu who is the Director, Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Power and Energy Development (ACE-SPED), UNN was celebrated for his contributions to solving energy crisis in the country with local content.

One of which was his invention of the 100KVA and 500KVA Refuse Drives Fuel (RDF) Gasification Plant at the UNN.

The waste-to-energy Gasifier was entirely designed and manufactured in his laboratory of Innovative Electronics, Power Devices and New Energy Systems (LIEPNES).

Responding, Ejiogu said it was an honour to receive the award from the foremost NCDMB, noting that he spent 25 years of his life in Japan doing research and development in the energy sector,

” What was I my mind then was how to domesticate technologies that I learned in Nigeria and that was the driving force why I returned to Nigeria to help.

“My team has partnered with organisations like the Local Content Board to make sure that some of these technologies are domesticated for the benefits of our youths and our society.

“So this award is an honour, encouragement as well as a call for my team to continue what we have been doing over the past several years.

” I pledge our research organisation and research partners will continue in this manner of developing our nation using local content ,” Ejiogu said.

Earlier in a remark, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, the Executive Secretary of NCDMB highlighted the transparent and rigorous process in selecting the awardees.

“We’re honouring champions who have elevated Nigerian content beyond mere compliance.

“This recognition is for those who have gone beyond compliance to drive tangible growth in Nigerian Content,” he said.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan was also honoured with the Nigerian Content Lifetime Achievement Award.

Our reporter gathered that, NCDMB was established by the Federal Government to promote Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry by developing local capabilities and ensuring compliance with local content regulations.