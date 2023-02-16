Prof. Danbatta: A garland for the regulator of the year, By Micheal Chidozie

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta was recently decorated as the Regulator of the Year at the prestigious Vanguard Newspapers Award in Lagos. The professor of telecommunications engineering has over the years become synonymous with effective regulation of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria. His dedication and expertise in the field have earned him several accolades, including being named Regulator of the Year by the African Leadership Magazine in 2020.

Danbatta took over as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in August 2015. Since then, he has been instrumental in driving the growth and development of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector. One of his key achievements has been the improvement of broadband penetration in the country.

Under Danbatta’s leadership, the NCC has implemented a number of initiatives aimed at increasing broadband access for all Nigerians. This has included the licensing of several infrastructure companies (Infracos) to deploy broadband infrastructure across the country, as well as the implementation of the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2020-2025.

The NBP is a comprehensive policy document that sets out the government’s strategy for increasing broadband penetration in the country. It includes measures to promote the deployment of broadband infrastructure, increase broadband adoption, and ensure the affordability of broadband services. Danbatta has been a driving force behind the implementation of the NBP, and Nigeria has made significant progress in achieving its broadband targets as a result.

One of the key reasons why Danbatta has been so successful in improving broadband access in Nigeria is his ability to work with all stakeholders in the telecommunications industry. He has collaborated closely with operators, equipment suppliers, and other regulators to ensure that everyone is aligned around a common goal. This has helped to create an enabling environment for the industry to thrive, and has paved the way for increased investment in broadband infrastructure.

In addition to his work on broadband, Danbatta has also been a strong advocate for the development of local content in the telecommunications industry. He has encouraged the use of locally-produced equipment and services, and has pushed for greater participation by Nigerian companies in the industry. This has helped to create jobs and boost the country’s economy.

Danbatta’s advocacy for local content has also helped to create a more diverse and resilient telecommunications industry in Nigeria. By promoting the use of locally-produced equipment and services, he has helped to reduce the country’s dependence on imports and has created new opportunities for Nigerian companies. This has also helped to create a more vibrant and competitive market, which has benefited consumers.

In addition to his work in the telecommunications industry, Danbatta has also been a strong advocate for the use of technology in education. He has called for the integration of ICT into the curriculum of Nigerian schools, and has supported initiatives aimed at providing affordable ICT devices and services to students and teachers. This has helped to improve the quality of education in the country and has prepared students for the digital economy.

Danbatta’s advocacy for the use of technology in education is closely linked to his work on improving broadband access in the country. By ensuring that all Nigerians have access to affordable broadband services, he has created new opportunities for students to learn and for teachers to teach. This has helped to bridge the digital divide in Nigeria, and has created new opportunities for economic growth and development.

Danbatta’s leadership has also been critical in ensuring the stability and growth of the telecommunications industry in Nigeria. He has worked to create an enabling environment for operators, and has implemented policies aimed at promoting competition and ensuring consumer protection. This has led to increased investment in the sector and has helped to create a more vibrant and competitive market.

One of the ways in which Danbatta has promoted competition in the telecommunications industry is through the introduction of Mobile Number Portability (MNP). MNP allows consumers to switch between operators networks while retaining their phone number.

Micheal Chidozie wrote from Abuja