Prof. Bala beats 10 candidates to emerge ABU new Vice Chancellor

Prof. Kabiru Bala has emerged as the new Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

This was announced on by Malam Adamu Fika, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the university.

Fika said Bala defeated 10 other contestants during an election for the post conducted on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said the new vice chancellor will serve a single tenure of five years, with effect from May 1, 2020.

At the beginning of the contest, 18 people vied for the position but after an initial screening, 11 people scaled through.

Bala, a professor of building engineering, was a former Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration of the university. (NAN)