Prof Akhaine mourns Akeredolu, Na’ Abba

Odion Akhaine mourns the passing of two Nigerians, namely, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and Rt Hon. Ghali Umar Na’ Abba, former Speaker, Federal House of Representatives.

The APC frontline aspirant for Edo 2024 election noted that it was sad that they exited at a time the country was passing through hard times.

Their wisdom and insight would have made the difference to the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noted the professor of political science.

He said that Gov Akeredolu would always be remembered for his vanguard role in the rotation of power to the South and the emergence of the incumbent president. As a counter elite, he exuded principles and fidelity to issues of national importance.

On Na’Abba, he said the man gave a robust opposition to the authoritarian tendency of the Obasanjo administration.

He further prayed for the souls of the departed to find a place in the bosom of God.

