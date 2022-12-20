Process international passport yourself, shun racketeers — NIS Official

The Passport Control Officer (PCO) in charge of Ikoyi Passport Office of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in Lagos, Mr Olugbenga Ayegbusi, on Tuesday urged applicants to process their international passports without involving racketeers.

Ayegbusi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, noting that it was a wrong perception that getting the document or renewing it at passport offices was very difficult.

“Despite the extensive awareness embarked on by NIS on passport application and its process, some Nigerians still patronise racketeers to process their passports which wouldn’t work out mostly,” he said.

Aiyegbusi said that if an applicant followed the normal procedure, he would be able to get the document.

The PCO clarified that reasons that could cause delay in obtaining the document had to do with contradictory information provided by applicants, among others.

“Factors that contribute to delay in passport process include disparities in Date of Birth, Names, National Identification Number (NIN), among others,” he said.

Ayegbusi reassured that NIS, as a service responsible to Nigerians, was working assiduously to live up to its mandates.

“This is evidenced by the recent directive of Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigerian Immigration Service ( CGIS), Mr Idris Jere, that all passport offices in the country should embark on Saturday service.

“It is a special arrangement to ramp up passport production.

“Passport Offices, from Dec. 3 to Jan. 28, 2023, will open between 10 am to 2pm to speed up passport production in furtherance of steps to clear the backlog of applications,” he said.

Aiyegbusi urged Nigerians to visit https://immigration.gov.ng to get more information on NIS.(NAN)