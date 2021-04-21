Probe: Seoul urges Belgian Embassy to cooperate with police Probe

 Seoul foreign ministry has called on  Belgian Embassy in Seoul to cooperate with a into the assault incident involving the ambassador’s wife, officials said  on Wednesday.

are looking into allegations that the wife Ambassador Peter Lescouhier assaulted two employees a clothing shop in Seoul early this month.

She is reportedly in a hospital for treatment for an unknown .

Earlier in the day, a foreign ministry official met with Patrick Englebert, deputy the Belgian mission, and requested that the ambassador’s wife swiftly comply with the probe and the matter with the victims, possibly through an apology, officials said.

Englebert reportedly conveyed the embassy’s stance that it will faithfully comply with the investigation after she is discharged from the hospital.

are working so that the Belgian Embassy can promptly and actively engage in the ,’’ a ministry official said.(Yonhap/)

